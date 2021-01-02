Home Photos Feature Photos A view of fountain at historical Shalimar Garden PhotosFeature Photos A view of fountain at historical Shalimar Garden Sat, 2 Jan 2021, 5:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-020121 LAHORE: January 02 - A view of fountain at historical Shalimar Garden. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP14-020121 ALSO READ An attractive view of first sunrise of 2021 at Tando Hyder Village RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A beautiful view of the city from city Mountains An attractive view of first sunrise of 2021 at Tando Hyder Village An attractive and eye-catching view of first sunrise of 2021 as a view of snow covered mountains along River Indus