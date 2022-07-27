PhotosFeature Photos A view of flood water passing under the Bolari Bridge after heavy rain at Thatta road Wed, 27 Jul 2022, 8:01 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP44-270722 JAMSHORO: July 27 – A view of flood water passing under the Bolari Bridge after heavy rain at Thatta road. APP photo by Akram Ali APP44-270722 JAMSHORO: APP45-270722 JAMSHORO: July 27 – People enjoying in flood water passing under the Bolari Bridge after heavy rain at Thatta road. APP photo by Akram Ali