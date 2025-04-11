A view of fireworks illuminating the stadium during the grand opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, marking the beginning of the much-anticipated cricket tournament with vibrant fanfare and celebration
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.