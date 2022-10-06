PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of firework during inaugural ceremony to the Pakistan Junior League 2022.Six teams participate in this PJL (Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders) at Gaddafi Stadium Thu, 6 Oct 2022, 11:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP60-061022 LAHORE: October 06-A view of firework during inaugural ceremony to the Pakistan Junior League 2022.Six teams participate in this PJL (Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders) at Gaddafi Stadium.APP APP60-061022 LAHORE