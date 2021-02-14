A view of final round of Dirt Bike Race during 16th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally
APP10-140221 BAHAWALPUR: February 14 – A view of final round of Dirt Bike Race during 16th TDCP Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. APP photo by Hassan Bukhari

ALSO READ  CM Punjab attends Cholistan Rally ceremony, inaugurates various projects

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR