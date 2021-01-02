A view of final match of Sarsabz Pakistan Under 19 Polo Cup between LPC Remington Pharma and JPCC Colts polo teams at Jinnah Polo and Country Club. Remington Pharma Polo Team wins the match with 7-4
APP35-020121 LAHORE: January 02 - A view of final match of Sarsabz Pakistan Under 19 Polo Cup between LPC Remington Pharma and JPCC Colts polo teams at Jinnah Polo and Country Club. Remington Pharma Polo Team wins the match with 7-4. APP photo by Rana Imran
