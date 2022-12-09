A view of final match as the Blasters Women Team defeats Dynamites Women Team by seven runs in the final of the T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

APP37-091222 LAHORE: December 09 - A view of final match as the Blasters Women Team defeats Dynamites Women Team by seven runs in the final of the T20 Women's Cricket Tournament 2022-23 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. APP/IRR/ABB
APP38-091222 LAHORE: December 09 – A view of final match as the Blasters Women Team defeats Dynamites Women Team by seven runs in the final of the T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. APP/IRR/ABB
APP39-091222 LAHORE: December 09 – A view of final match as the Blasters Women Team defeats Dynamites Women Team by seven runs in the final of the T20 Women’s Cricket Tournament 2022-23 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. APP/IRR/ABB

A view of match between Blasters women team and Challenges during the T20 Women Cricket Tournament at Lahore Gymkhana.

Final match of Coca-Cola Aibak Polo Cup 2022 was played at Lahore Polo Club between FG Din Polo and Newage Cables Master Paints.

A view of final match between Platinum homes and Diamond paints Sheikhoo steel in final of Dawn Bread Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup at Lahore polo club.

Players of Diamond Paints and FG Din Polo struggling to get hold on the ball During SKMH PINK Polo at Jinnah Polo Fields DHA

Players of Diamond Paints receiving winning trophy after the final match of SKMH PINK Polo at Jinnah Polo Fields DHA

Group photo of FG Din Polo team after Final match of Gobies Paints Tenacious Polo Cup 2022 at Jinnah Polo Ground

Squash players in action during final match of tournament of Juniors Development Programme & Talent Hunt at grass root level organized by Pakistan an Squash Federation organized Junior Squash Circuit No 2 at Mushaf Squash Complex in federal capital territory

View of final match between HN polo and Newage Cables Master paints in Quaid e Azam Gold cup 2022 at Lahore Polo Club. HN...

Strict security for PSL-7 final match

Strict security for PSL-7 final match

Secretary Board of Intermediate Bahawalpur Rao Shamshad Ali, Rao Umar Hayat Education Board of Intermediate, District Sports Officer Amir Hameed awarding a trophy to the Captain of winning team Multan and others Pakistan inter Board Girls Cricket Championship tournament after the final match

Players struggling to get hold on the ball in the final match between BN Barry`s and Remounts in Jinnah Polo Fields during the KFC Allama Iqbal Polo Cup 2022. BN Barry`s polo team won the match by 7/8

Player in action during final match between Government Degree College Larkana and Government Degree College Ratodero teams during Inter District Boys Degree Colleges Badminton Competition (Sindh College Games 2nd Phase) at MA Khuhro Sports Complex, organized by GDC Larkana

