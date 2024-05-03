A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium

A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP54-030524 KARACHI: May 03 - A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB
A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP54-030524
KARACHI: May 03 – 
A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP55-030524
KARACHI: May 03 – A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB
A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium
APP56-030524
KARACHI: May 03 – A view of fifth and last T20I match between Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and West Indies Women’s Cricket Team at National Bank Stadium. APP/AMH/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services