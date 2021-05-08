Home Photos Feature Photos A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service... PhotosFeature Photos A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus Sat, 8 May 2021, 7:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-080521 RAWALPINDI: May 08 A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP02-080521 ALSO READ 82 deaths, 1995 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR President advises people to stay at homes during Eid holidays 82 deaths, 1995 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday KP govt to implement NCOC corona lockdown decision: CM Paid Advertisements