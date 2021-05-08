A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus
APP02-080521 RAWALPINDI: May 08  A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP02-080521

ALSO READ  82 deaths, 1995 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Friday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR