Home Photos Feature Photos A view of empty Sirinagar Highway as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed... PhotosFeature Photos A view of empty Sirinagar Highway as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Sat, 1 May 2021, 7:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-010521 ISLAMABAD: May 01 -?A view of empty Sirinagar Highway as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Markets and streets wear deserted look as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 pandemic RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Pirwadhai Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread... A view of I-11 Bus Stand closed as inter provincial transport services closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures to control the spread... A beggar asking for mercy sitting in front of closed shop at Reshamgali as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed on Friday...