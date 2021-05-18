Home Photos Feature Photos A View of dust storm before light rain hits many parts of... PhotosFeature Photos A View of dust storm before light rain hits many parts of the city Tue, 18 May 2021, 9:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-180521 KARACHI: May 18 - A View of dust storm before light rain hits many parts of the city. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ A view of light rain in the city after dust storm RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of light rain in the city after dust storm A view of low visibility of buildings due to dust storm in Provincial Capital Paid Advertisements