Home Photos Feature Photos A view of dug for laying sewerage pipeline at Saddar PhotosFeature Photos A view of dug for laying sewerage pipeline at Saddar Tue, 15 Dec 2020, 9:49 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-151220 RAWALPINDI: December 15 - A view of dug for laying sewerage pipeline at Saddar. APP photo by Abid Zia APP33-151220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR LAHORE: October 07 – A person crossing canal through sewerage pipeline near Muslim Town. APP photo by Ashraf Ch KARACHI: August 06 – Commuters passes through a flooded street in Saddar after heavy moonsoon rain. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi