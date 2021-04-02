Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar due to short-circuit Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 4:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-020421 RAWALPINDI: April 02 A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar due to short-circuit. APP photo by Abid Zia APP10-020421 APP11-020421RAWALPINDI: April 02 A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar due to short-circuit. APP photo by Abid Zia APP12-020421RAWALPINDI: April 02 A view of destruction after yesterdays fire that erupted in Urdu Bazaar due to short-circuit. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rescue staffers struggling to extinguish bush fire at Piran Ghaib Thermal Power Station An aged person busy in chopping fire woods for sell at his stall Vendors busy in salvage stuff from their shop at Ashina Centre, 6th Road after fire erupts due to short circuit