Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of Data Darbar closed for devotees as Punjab imposes new...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of Data Darbar closed for devotees as Punjab imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19 Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 10:06 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP33-140321 LAHORE: March 14 A view of Data Darbar closed for devotees as Punjab imposes new restrictions amid COVID-19. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP33-140321APP34-140321ALSO READ Environment policies of PTI recognised globally: Prime MinisterRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA vendor selling facemask at roadside during the new wave of COVID-19Capital reports 345 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours: NCOCIncreasing COVID-19 cases: Citizens asked to strictly follow SoPs in offices, markets