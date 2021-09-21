PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of damaged crossing railway bridge near Municipal Higher Secondary School may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Tue, 21 Sep 2021, 4:31 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP19-210921 LARKANA: September 21 - A view of damaged crossing railway bridge near Municipal Higher Secondary School may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP19-210921 LARKANA