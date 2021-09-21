A view of damaged crossing railway bridge near Municipal Higher Secondary School may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities

A view of damaged crossing railway bridge near Municipal Higher Secondary School may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities
APP19-210921 LARKANA: September 21 - A view of damaged crossing railway bridge near Municipal Higher Secondary School may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP19-210921 LARKANA