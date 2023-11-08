A view of damaged car due to accident in the Federal Capital at Jinnah Avenue.

A view of damaged car due to accident in the Federal Capital at Jinnah Avenue.
APP33-081123 ISLAMABAD: November 08 – A view of damaged car due to accident in the Federal Capital at Jinnah Avenue.
A view of damaged car due to accident in the Federal Capital at Jinnah Avenue.
APP33-081123
ISLAMABAD: November 08 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services