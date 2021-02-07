A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams on the fourth day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP27-070221 RAWALPINDI: February 07 - A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams on the fourth day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  A view of 2nd Test Cricket Match playing between Pakistan and South African cricket teams at Pindi Cricket Stadium

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR