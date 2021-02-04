A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams during first day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium
APP04-040221 RAWALPINDI: February 04 - A view of cricket match between Pakistan and South African teams during first day of 2nd Test cricket match played at Pindi Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP04-040221

APP05-040221

ALSO READ  Pakistan’s exports to UK touch US$ 1 bn historic mark in six months: High Commissioner

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR