Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of construction work of Rawal Dam Interchange underway during development...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of construction work of Rawal Dam Interchange underway during development work in Federal Capital Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 4:43 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-140321 ISLAMABAD: March 14 A view of construction work of Rawal Dam Interchange underway during development work in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem RanaAPP03-140321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of construction work of Rawal Chowk Interchange underway during development work in Federal CapitalLabourers busy in construction work of historical Masjid Wazir Khan in the Provincial CapitalA labourer busy in preparing cemented blocks to be used in construction at his workplace near Rawat