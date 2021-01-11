A view of construction of an underpass being built near Mazar-e-Quaid on M.A Jinnah road in connection with Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project
APP37-110121 KARACHI: January 11  A view of construction of an underpass being built near Mazar-e-Quaid on M.A Jinnah road in connection with Green Line Bus Rapid Transit project. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP37-110121

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR