Home Photos Feature Photos A view of clouds hovering over the skies of the cityPhotosFeature PhotosA view of clouds hovering over the skies of the city Mon, 22 Mar 2021, 10:35 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-220321 SARGODHA: March 22 - A view of clouds hovering over the skies of the city. APP photo by Hassan MahmoodALSO READ A view of thick clouds hovering over the skies of Federal CapitalRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of thick clouds hovering over the skies of Federal CapitalAn attractive view of sunset over the skies of cityA view of thunder over the skies of the city during rain