A view of closed wedding hall as per government decision to prevent spreading of COVID-19 outbreak at Latifabad
APP32-240521 HYDERABAD: May 24  A view of closed wedding hall as per government decision to prevent spreading of COVID-19 outbreak at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP32-240521

ALSO READ  Health Department staffer administering corona vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 vaccination center in service Hospital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR