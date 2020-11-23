Home Photos Feature Photos A view of closed the Wahduwah Road during smart lockdown due to... PhotosFeature Photos A view of closed the Wahduwah Road during smart lockdown due to several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of Taluka Qasimabad Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 5:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-231120 HYDERABAD: November 23 A view of closed the Wahduwah Road during smart lockdown due to several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of Taluka Qasimabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP19-231120 ALSO READ Holly Prophet (PBUH) is role model for all mankind: Dr Firdous RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR KP CM calls on PM Children crossing barbed wire due to closed Red Crescent Road at Latifabad Unit Number 06 during smart lockdown after several cases of COVID-19 in... A motorcyclist along with his children wearing masks to protect from COVID-19