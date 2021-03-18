A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in G-6/2 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital
APP13-180321 ISLAMABAD: March 18 A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in G-6/2 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  A gypsy woman cooking food for her family outside makeshift house in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR