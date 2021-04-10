A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic
APP29-100421 MULTAN: April 10 - A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during lockdown to prevent spreading of COVID-19 epidemic. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

ALSO READ  A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for Saturday and Sunday for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR