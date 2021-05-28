Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Bazaar as Punjab government...PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Bazaar as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 Fri, 28 May 2021, 8:14 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-280521 MULTAN: May 28 - A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi Bazaar as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP25-280521 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PM Imran Khan – most popular leader in Pakistan: Fawad Govt to support all industrial development measures: Tarin COVID-19 claims 67 lives, infects 2,482 more people Paid Advertisements