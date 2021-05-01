Home Photos Feature Photos A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as the Punjab government... PhotosFeature Photos A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as the Punjab government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19 Sat, 1 May 2021, 10:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-010521 MULTAN: May 01 - A view of closed shops at Hussain Agahi as the Punjab government announced to keep the market closed on Friday and Saturday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri ALSO READ WB appreciates Govt’s relief initiatives to curtain Covid-19 impact RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Local Government officials seals a mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown as security personnel guards at Saddar Security officials sealing mobile market that violated the COVID-19 regulations amid a smart lockdown at Saddar COVID-19 vaccine effective to defend virus variants: Dr Faisal