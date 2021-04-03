Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Dehli Gate Market as per instruction... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed shops at Dehli Gate Market as per instruction of the authorities markets closed on Friday and Saturday to avoid spreading COVID-19 Sat, 3 Apr 2021, 5:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-030421 MULTAN: April 03 - A view of closed shops at Dehli Gate Market as per instruction of the authorities markets closed on Friday and Saturday to avoid spreading COVID-19. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP11-030421 ALSO READ A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as per instruction of the authorities markets closed on Friday and Saturday to avoid spreading COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PoR card renewal, verification exercise for Afghan refugees postponed due to COVID-19 Scope of CPEC expanding with inclusion of new project: Asad Umar PIACL head office will not be shifted to Islamabad: NA told