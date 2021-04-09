A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic in Federal Capital
APP01-090421 ISLAMABAD: April 09 - A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk
APP01-090421

ALSO READ  COVID-19 claims 105 lives, infects 5,312 more people

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR