Home Photos Feature Photos A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as markets closed on... PhotosFeature Photos A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic in Federal Capital Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 4:55 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-090421 ISLAMABAD: April 09 - A view of closed shops at Aabpara Market as markets closed on Friday and Saturday during precautionary measures of COVID-19 pandemic in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP01-090421 ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 105 lives, infects 5,312 more people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 claims 105 lives, infects 5,312 more people Science Diplomacy to support S&T landscape, engage diaspora: Qureshi A view of notice at the gate of the District Accounts Office as office time change due to COVID-19