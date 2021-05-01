A view of closed shops as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19
APP30-010521 LAHORE: May 01 - A view of closed shops as Punjab government announced to keep the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measures for COVID-19. APP photo by Ashraf Ch

