Home Photos Feature Photos A view of closed shops as per authorities orders to prevent from... PhotosFeature Photos A view of closed shops as per authorities orders to prevent from corona virus Fri, 26 Mar 2021, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-260321 SIALKOT: March 26 A view of closed shops as per authorities orders to prevent from corona virus. APP Photo by Munir Butt APP28-260321 ALSO READ Pakistan Day joint services parade held under strict Covid SOPs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A motorcyclist on the way with his family without wearing the facemask at Kalma Chowk Road. Pakistan facing a serious third wave of the... COVID-19 claims 63 lives, infects 4,368 more people 4TH Speakers conference concludes after adoption of Antalya declaration