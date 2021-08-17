PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed Qissa Khuwani Bazaar due to 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession Tue, 17 Aug 2021, 11:34 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP40-170821 PESHAWAR: August 17 A view of closed Qissa Khuwani Bazaar due to 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP41-170821PESHAWAR: August 17 Mourners touching Zuljinah during Zuljinah procession on 8th Muharram-ul-Haram at Kucha Risaldar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP42-170821PESHAWAR: August 17 – A large number of mourners attending 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Kucha Risaldar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP43-170821PESHAWAR: August 17 – Police officials standing alert during 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Kucha Risaldar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum