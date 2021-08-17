A view of closed Qissa Khuwani Bazaar due to 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession

APP40-170821 PESHAWAR: August 17  A view of closed Qissa Khuwani Bazaar due to 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP41-170821
PESHAWAR: August 17  Mourners touching Zuljinah during Zuljinah procession on 8th Muharram-ul-Haram at Kucha Risaldar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP42-170821
PESHAWAR: August 17 – A large number of mourners attending 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Kucha Risaldar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP43-170821
PESHAWAR: August 17 – Police officials standing alert during 8th Muharram Zuljinah procession passes through Kucha Risaldar. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

