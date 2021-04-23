Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of closed markets in Saddar area as governments instructions to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed markets in Saddar area as governments instructions to close markets on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19 Fri, 23 Apr 2021, 5:23 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-230421 RAWALPINDI: April 23 - A view of closed markets in Saddar area as governments instructions to close markets on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19. APP photo by Abid Zia APP03-230421RAWALPINDI: April 23 – A view of closed markets in Saddar area as governments instructions to close markets on Saturday and Sunday as precautionary measure to prevent against COVID-19. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ COVID-19 claims 144 lives, infects 5,870 more people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR COVID-19 claims 144 lives, infects 5,870 more people COVID-19 claims 144 lives, infects 5,870 more people PM warns of lockdown in big cities if COVID-19 surge persists