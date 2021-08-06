A view of closed markets in city during lockdown as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed from 31st July to 8th August as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

A view of closed markets in city during lockdown as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed from 31st July to 8th August as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak
KARACHI: August 06 - A view of closed markets in city during lockdown as Sindh government announced to keep the market closed from 31st July to 8th August as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
A vendor selling different shapes balloons on the roadside setup in the city

A vendor waiting for customers to sell dates while sitting at roadside Canal Road in the city

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi distributes the 30 Kissan Cards among the farming community and kicked off plantation campaigns under the Prime Minister Green and Clean Pakistan drive at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

Dr. Moeed Yusuf , Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning addressing the event at Pakistan Embassy Washington DC to observe Youm-e-Istehsal on August 05

Family covers their faces with mask riding on a motorcycle at a road as the Pakistan Government makes face masks mandatory in public places amid a 4th wave of the coronavirus pandemic

Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez, Superintendent Ishtiaq Gul distributing books and copies to inmates of District Jail

Customer chooses fresh fruits from a roadside push cart setup in sadder area before time of lockdown

Laborers are downloading sewerage pipes from delivery trucks during a development work in the city

A large number of people seen at the Mobile Vaccination Centre for COVID-19 vaccination at F.B Area

Vendor displaying children cloths for customers ahead of Independence Day at Joint Road

An amazing view of Tulaja Fort on plateau atop of a hill. Punjab government has decided to undertake conservation and archeological excavation of a centuries old monument, the amazing Tulaja fort that rest on a plateau on top of a hill in Khushab District (match the picture with the story already released by APP

A group photo of participants of five-day training workshop on ''Cyber Network Security and how to avoid Online Harassment'' after getting certificates at Women University

