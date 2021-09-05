PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of closed Faizabad Bus Stand I-8 due to closure of transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic Sun, 5 Sep 2021, 6:32 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP08-050921 ISLAMABAD: September 05 - A view of closed Faizabad Bus Stand I-8 due to closure of transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic . APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk APP09-050921ISLAMABAD: September 05 – A view of closed Faizabad Bus Stand I-8 due to closure of transportation as precautionary measures to prevent and protect the people from COVID-19 pandemic . APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk