Home Photos A view of bull race during Prince Malik Atta Tent Pegging Cup...PhotosSports PhotosA view of bull race during Prince Malik Atta Tent Pegging Cup in Kot Fateh Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 7:41 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP78-030321 ATTOCK: March 03 - A view of bull race during Prince Malik Atta Tent Pegging Cup in Kot Fateh. APP Photo by Irshad SheikhAPP77-030321APP78-030321APP79-030321ALSO READ A view of bull race during Prince Malik Atta Tent Pegging Cup in Kot FatehRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of bull race during Prince Malik Atta Tent Pegging Cup in Kot FatehCyclists participating in race during Deputy Commissioner Lahore Games at Nishtar Sports ComplexCyclists participating in race during Deputy Commissioner Lahore Games at Nishtar Sports Complex