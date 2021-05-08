Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of BRT station closed as KPK Government announced lockdown from... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of BRT station closed as KPK Government announced lockdown from 8 May to 16 May as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak Sat, 8 May 2021, 7:53 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-080521 PESHAWAR: May 08 - A deserted view of GT Road as KPK Government announced lockdown from 8 May to 16 May as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP14-080521 APP15-080521 ALSO READ Creation of new post-COVID-19 framework needs to be prioritized: Dr. Sania RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of shops remained closed during lockdown for precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak A view of shops closed at Sarafa Bazaar as government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak A view of shops closed at Sarafa Bazaar as government announced lockdown as precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak Paid Advertisements