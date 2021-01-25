Home Photos Feature Photos A view of boat parked at the right bank of Indus River... PhotosFeature Photos A view of boat parked at the right bank of Indus River near Larkana-Khairpur Bridge Mon, 25 Jan 2021, 5:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-250121 LARKANA: January 25 - A view of boat parked at the right bank of Indus River near Larkana-Khairpur Bridge. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A villager boy on his way carrying tree branches for domestic use at bank of Indus River IRSA releases 38,600 cusecs water A view of dry beds of Indus River at Husseinabad due to shortage of water