Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city Thu, 11 Mar 2021, 7:30 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-110321 ISLAMABAD: March 11 – A view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city. APP photo by Irshad SheikhAPP49-110321ALSO READ A view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the cityRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of black thick clouds hovering over the skies of the cityAn attractive and eye-catching view of clouds hovering over the snow covered mountainsAn attractive view of clouds during sunset over the skies of Provincial Capital