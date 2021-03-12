A view of big horned bulls during Livestock Expo 2021 by Livestock & Fisheries Department Government of Sindh at Hatri Bypass
APP39-120321 HYDERABAD: March 12 – A view of big horned bulls during Livestock Expo 2021 by Livestock & Fisheries Department Government of Sindh at Hatri Bypass. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP39-120321

APP40-120321

ALSO READ  Malik Amin Aslam calls on Balochistan Governor

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR