Home Photos Feature Photos A view of banners featuring images of national heroes displayed on streetlight...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of banners featuring images of national heroes displayed on streetlight poles at Murree Road in connection with Pakistan Day Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 4:22 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-170321 RAWALPINDI: March 17 - A view of banners featuring images of national heroes displayed on streetlight poles at Murree Road in connection with Pakistan Day. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP18-170321RAWALPINDI: March 17 – A view of banners featuring images of national heroes displayed on streetlight poles at Murree Road in connection with Pakistan Day. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ Pakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd MarchRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of banner fixed on overhead pedestrian bridge at Expressway in connection with Pakistan DayPeople watching PAF fighter jets demonstrating skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan DayA PAF fighter jet demonstrating skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan Day