Home Photos Feature Photos A view of banner fixed on overhead pedestrian bridge at Expressway in...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of banner fixed on overhead pedestrian bridge at Expressway in connection with Pakistan Day Wed, 17 Mar 2021, 4:19 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP15-170321 ISLAMABAD: March 17 - A view of banner fixed on overhead pedestrian bridge at Expressway in connection with Pakistan Day. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ People watching PAF fighter jets demonstrating skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of banners featuring images of national heroes displayed on streetlight poles at Murree Road in connection with Pakistan DayA view of newly installed frame to be used for the portrait of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on ExpresswayPeople watching PAF fighter jets demonstrating skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan Day