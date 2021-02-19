Home Photos Feature Photos A view of an open main hole in the middle of Sargodha...PhotosFeature PhotosA view of an open main hole in the middle of Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities Fri, 19 Feb 2021, 9:24 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-190221 FAISALABAD: February 19 - A view of an open main hole in the middle of Sargodha Road may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar AbbasALSO READ People walking and around the rail tracks while a train approaching may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople walking and around the rail tracks while a train approaching may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesAn out-of-order tractor trolley loaded with wheat chaff at Sargodha Road near Motorway creating traffic problems in smooth flow of trafficA view of traffic jam on Sargodha Road because Motorway Interchange closed due to heavy fog in city during morning time