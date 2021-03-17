A view of aerobatic formation by Sherdil team demonstrating their skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan Day
APP05-170321 ISLAMABAD: Mar 17 - A view of aerobatic formation by Sherdil team demonstrating their skills during full dress rehearsal of parade held as part of preparations for Pakistan Day. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  A view of closed the road during smart lockdown imposed in I-8/4 sector due to increasing corona cases in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR