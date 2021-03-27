A view of a shop sealed by administration for not obeying the rule at Imambara Chowk
APP25-270321 RAWALPINDI: March 27 - A view of a shop sealed by administration for not obeying the rule at Imambara Chowk. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood
APP25-270321

ALSO READ  A view of closed shops as per authorities orders to prevent from corona virus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR