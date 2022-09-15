A view of a cricket match plays between Balochistan and Northern teams during the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium

A view of a cricket match plays between Balochistan and Northern teams during the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium
APP50-150922 MULTAN: September 15 - A view of a cricket match plays between Balochistan and Northern teams during the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri
A view of a cricket match plays between Balochistan and Northern teams during the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium
APP50-150922 MULTAN
A view of a cricket match plays between Balochistan and Northern teams during the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium
APP51-150922 MULTAN: September 15 – A view of a cricket match plays between Balochistan and Northern teams during the National T20 Cup at Multan Cricket Stadium. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR