Home Photos A view of 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20... PhotosSports Photos A view of 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams at National Stadium Sun, 15 Nov 2020, 11:21 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-151120 KARACHI: November 15 - A view of 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP51-151120 ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars batsman Tamim Iqbal plays a shot in match playing between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams during 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 at National Stadium RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of batsman Ben Dunk bold by Shahid Afridi in match playing between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans teams during 2nd Eliminator Match... Lahore Qalandars batsman Tamim Iqbal plays a shot in match playing between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultan teams during 2nd Eliminator Match of Pakistan...