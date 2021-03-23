Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of 21 gun salute on the occasion of Pakistan Day...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA view of 21 gun salute on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) Stadium Tue, 23 Mar 2021, 6:47 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-230321 PESHAWAR: March 23 A view of 21 gun salute on the occasion of Pakistan Day at Karnal Sher Khan (Shaheed) Stadium. APP Photo by Shaheryar AnjumAPP19-230321ALSO READ Director General Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary offering Fateha at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of Pakistan DayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and his spouse cutting a cake to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi addressing at flag hoisting ceremony to mark Pakistan National DayAmbassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, H.E. Bilal Hayee hoisting Pakistans flag on the occasion of Pakistan Day