Home Photos Feature Photos A view dark thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city PhotosFeature Photos A view dark thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city Tue, 18 May 2021, 9:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-180521 KARACHI: May 18 - A view dark thick clouds hovering over the skies of the city. APP Photo by Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ An attractive view of clouds hovering over the skies of the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of clouds hovering over the skies of the city An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city Paid Advertisements