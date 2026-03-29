A vibrant wall of blooming bougainvillea adds a burst of color to the roadside as spring arrives in the Federal Capital. APP02-290326ISLAMABAD: March 29 – APP03-290326ISLAMABAD: March 29 – A vibrant wall of blooming bougainvillea adds a burst of color to the roadside as spring arrives in the Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/FHA Previous Post Abeautiful view of the Aiwan-e-Sadr with the Margalla Hills in the background, as clouds hover over the sky in the Federal Capital. APP/ADZ/FHA Next Post $10m project launched in AJK to bring out-of-school children into classrooms